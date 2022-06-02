Real Madrid could get in the way of Liverpool’s pursuit of another midfielder

Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni looks set to join Real Madrid this summer after beating Liverpool and PSG to the 22-year-old but now the La Liga giants could be set to move for another Liverpool target next summer.

Tchouameni was a highly sought after player for the upcoming window and was on the shortlist of Jurgen Klopp as the Reds look to refresh their midfield area but the Premier League side were beaten to the €80million youngster by Real reports Sky Sports.

This was a big blow for Klopp as the Frenchman would have been a perfect fit for his side but luckily the German has a long-term target that becomes available in the summer of 2023, in the form of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

According to The Athletic, Bellingham is highly admired by Liverpool but there’s an acceptance from the club that it might be tough to land the 18-year-old England international this summer given that Dortmund are already losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City. It would take in excess of £80million to bring the midfielder to Anfield and therefore, the pursuit will have to be shelved until next season.

This causes another problem, however, as Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Bellingham as well and are set to make a move next summer reports 90min. Los Blancos are also in the process of refreshing their ageing midfield and clearly want Bellingham to partner, French duo Tchouameni and Camavinga going forward.

Should Liverpool lose out once again to the La Liga giants this would be a big kick to the teeth as the search to bring in one of the world’s best young midfield talents grows thinner.