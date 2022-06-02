Spurs in talks with Barcelona to sign left-footed centre-back on two-year loan

Despite recently agreeing to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur look set to continue their summer spending.

The Lilywhites, led by no-nonsense Italian manager Antonio Conte, finished inside the Premier League’s top four last season and will now need to build a squad capable of competing on four fronts.

Although Perisic’s impending free arrival marks an enviously shrewd piece of business (The Guardian), Conte will probably feel he needs at least one more key addition, particularly in defence.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet CCMA, the Londoners have opened talks with La Liga giants Barcelona to bring centre-back Clement Lenglet to the Premier League on a two-year loan deal.

Given the Catalan-based side’s financial woes, it is expected that Xavi will offload some high-profile names as the club remain desperate to balance its lopsided books.

Confirming Conte’s summer plans, Italian super-agent and CaughtOffside column Roberto De Fanti recently said: “He wants a striker to provide cover and competition for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, a top midfielder and a left-footed centre-back – these are not going to be cheap players. We are talking £50m – £60m each. Will Levy sanction that? – Time will tell…”

Lenglet, 26, matches Conte’s criteria perfectly. The France international is likely to be available should the right deal be proposed, he still hasn’t reached his prime years and of course, is left-footed.

Since joining the 26 times La Liga winners back from domestic rivals Sevilla back in 2018, the 26-year-old, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 160 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 10 goals along the way.