Aston Villa were recently linked with Steven Gerrard’s former Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez.

Suarez’s contract at Atletico Madrid expired this month, and according to The Athletic, Gerrard was monitoring the Uruguayan’s situation ahead of the summer window.

The former Liverpool fan will go down as one of the best strikers to have played at Anfield, so it’s no surprise to see Gerrard considering making a move for the 35-year-old.

However, according to BBC journalist Phil McNulty, Suarez will not be signing for Aston Villa this summer, as seen in the tweet below.

Xabi Alonso will not be reunited with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa as part of his management team once Michael Beale is confirmed as new QPR manager. Luis Suaez will not be coming to Villa Park either. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) June 1, 2022

Aston Villa haven’t wasted any time with the transfer window opening on the 1st of June, already securing the signatures of Boubacar Kamara, Diego Carlos, and Philippe Coutinho.

After spending big in the early days of the window, the Midlands club will be hoping to battle for the European places next season, and Suarez certainly has experience in the continental competitions.

Suarez won the Champions League with Barcelona and has spent year upon year competing in the competition with the Spanish giants, as well as Atletico Madrid and Ajax. However, Gerrard will now have to look elsewhere if he wants to add some experience to his current crop of players.