Steven Gerrard won’t be bringing former Liverpool teammate to Villa Park

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Aston Villa were recently linked with Steven Gerrard’s former Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez.

Suarez’s contract at Atletico Madrid expired this month, and according to The Athletic, Gerrard was monitoring the Uruguayan’s situation ahead of the summer window.

The former Liverpool fan will go down as one of the best strikers to have played at Anfield, so it’s no surprise to see Gerrard considering making a move for the 35-year-old.

However, according to BBC journalist Phil McNulty, Suarez will not be signing for Aston Villa this summer, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Tottenham winger Kulusevski scores magnificent solo goal for Sweden
Arsenal set to honour club legend by unveiling statue outside stadium
Arsenal and Manchester United receive boost in pursuit of French midfielder

Aston Villa haven’t wasted any time with the transfer window opening on the 1st of June, already securing the signatures of Boubacar Kamara, Diego Carlos, and Philippe Coutinho.

After spending big in the early days of the window, the Midlands club will be hoping to battle for the European places next season, and Suarez certainly has experience in the continental competitions.

Suarez won the Champions League with Barcelona and has spent year upon year competing in the competition with the Spanish giants, as well as Atletico Madrid and Ajax. However, Gerrard will now have to look elsewhere if he wants to add some experience to his current crop of players.

More Stories Luis Suarez Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.