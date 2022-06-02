Video: Professional Referee comes out as gay in powerful interview

Category one referee Craig Napier has come out as gay in an interview with the Scottish FA. 

Blackpool youngster Jake Daniels recently came out as gay, becoming the first professional footballer in the UK to come out since John Fashanu, in an interview with Sky Sports in May.

Now, Napier has now himself come out as gay, becoming the first openly gay man in Scottish men’s professional football, again, since John Fashanu, who spent some time at Airdrie and Hearts in the 90s.

Pictures below from the Scottish FA.

The stories of Napier and Daniels will hopefully inspire others who are yet to feel comfortable enough to be open about their sexuality.

