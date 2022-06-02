Video: Professional Referee comes out as gay in powerful interview

Category one referee Craig Napier has come out as gay in an interview with the Scottish FA.

Blackpool youngster Jake Daniels recently came out as gay, becoming the first professional footballer in the UK to come out since John Fashanu, in an interview with Sky Sports in May.

Now, Napier has now himself come out as gay, becoming the first openly gay man in Scottish men’s professional football, again, since John Fashanu, who spent some time at Airdrie and Hearts in the 90s.

Pictures below from the Scottish FA.

“We need to see the climate change so that people feel they can be their true self and live happily and comfortably in their own skin.” An important conversation with Category One referee Craig Napier. pic.twitter.com/bYygya2k23 — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) June 2, 2022

The stories of Napier and Daniels will hopefully inspire others who are yet to feel comfortable enough to be open about their sexuality.