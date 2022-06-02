Video: Tottenham winger Kulusevski scores magnificent solo goal for Sweden

Tottenham signed Dejan Kulusevski in the January transfer window on loan from Juventus, and it turned out to be some excellent business.

The Swede was pivotal in Tottenham’s push for the Champions League spots, and it seems he’s carried on that form for his country.

Kulusevski picked the ball up just inside the opposition half, before twisting and turning the defender, then rifling the ball past the goalkeeper.

Pictures below from viaplay.

Kulusevski will spend next season on loan at Tottenham, and there’s no doubt Antonio Conte will be wanting to tie him down to a permanent deal.

