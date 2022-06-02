West Ham insider reveals contract talks with 19 goal star are ‘not going well’

West Ham FC
Posted by

Despite being crowned the club’s best player at the end of the 2020-21 season, Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek could find himself at a new club next season.

Widespread reports recently have suggested the commanding European midfielder could be up for sale following a bust-up with manager David Moyes.

MORE: Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Man United have De Jong plan, Spurs in talks for defender and Arsenal make Belgian midfield priority

More Stories / Latest News
Former Leeds United keeper hints Marsch could sell attacker this summer
Agents of West Ham star offer player to Tottenham after falling-out with Moyes
Pundit expects West Ham to sign goalkeeper with 47 Premier League clean sheets

Now, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from West Ham insider ‘ExWHUEmployee’, who, while speaking on the ‘West Ham Way’ podcast, has revealed that contract talks between the Hammers and the player are ‘not going too well’.

“In terms of other players,” ExWHUEmployee said.

“Soucek’s talks are still ongoing, but not going too well at the moment.”

Since joining the Londoners from Slavia Prague in the winter of 2020, initially on loan before making his switch permanent the following summer, Soucek, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 105 matches, in all competitions, scoring an impressive 19 goals, along the way.

More Stories Tomas Soucek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.