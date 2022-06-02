West Ham insider reveals contract talks with 19 goal star are ‘not going well’

Despite being crowned the club’s best player at the end of the 2020-21 season, Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek could find himself at a new club next season.

Widespread reports recently have suggested the commanding European midfielder could be up for sale following a bust-up with manager David Moyes.

Now, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from West Ham insider ‘ExWHUEmployee’, who, while speaking on the ‘West Ham Way’ podcast, has revealed that contract talks between the Hammers and the player are ‘not going too well’.

“In terms of other players,” ExWHUEmployee said.

“Soucek’s talks are still ongoing, but not going too well at the moment.”

Since joining the Londoners from Slavia Prague in the winter of 2020, initially on loan before making his switch permanent the following summer, Soucek, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 105 matches, in all competitions, scoring an impressive 19 goals, along the way.