Fabrizio Romano exclusively told CaughtOffside that Chelsea will be organising a meeting with Christian Pulisic to discuss his future.

The American winger has struggled for game time during his time at Chelsea, and his future could be in doubt. The Daily Star recently reported that Liverpool were considering Pulisic as a replacement for Sadio Mane, with the 23-year-old becoming increasingly frustrated at a lack of minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Now, the Daily Mail are reporting that AC Milan have joined the race to sign Pulisic. Juventus are also named as a potential suitor, as the Italian duo look to take advantage of Pulisic’s situation.

Chelsea may live to regret selling Pulisic.

Pulisic excelled at Borussia Dortmund but has struggled to adapt to the Premier League. A move abroad might be the ideal destination for Pulisic as he looks to reignite his career after stagnating.

The report from the Daily Mail also states that both Chelsea and Pulisic will consider the offers from Italy

There’s no doubt Pulisic has the talent, and Chelsea may regret not offering the American more minutes. In the past, the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne have been let go by Chelsea and gone on to better things.