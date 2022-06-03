Ajax make offer for Tottenham Hotspur attacker

Ajax have reportedly made Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur an offer for winger Steven Bergwijn.

That’s according to a recent report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, who claims the Dutch champions would like to bring Bergwijn back to the Eredivisie.

Bergwijn, 24, has been with Lilywhites since he joined from PSV in 2020 in a deal worth £27m.

Despite kicking off his Spurs career with a bang after netting a debut goal against Manchester City, the 24-year-old’s time in the country’s capital has largely been a disappointment.

Originally signed by former manager Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese tactician’s departure from the club just 14-months later marked the start of a major decline for Bergwijn.

MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal and Chelsea in talks to sign Eredivisie star with double figure goals and assists

Featuring just 32 times, in all competitions, for both Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, the former PSV winger’s struggles are showing no signs of letting up.

Clearly not viewed as a crucial member of the Londoners’ first team, this summer could be the time for Bergwijn to move on in search of more regular football.

However, the 24-year-old may have to wait a little longer to secure a move after it was claimed Ajax’s opening offer was immediately rejected, forcing the Dutch champions back to the drawing board.