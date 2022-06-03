Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata has spoken amid transfer links with Arsenal.

The former Chelsea striker is expected to leave Atletico this summer after two seasons on loan at Juventus.

Juventus are not likely to make the move permanent, but Morata is not particularly wanted back at Atletico, either.

Arsenal have been heavily linked, but nothing has materialised just yet, and the Gunners are still looking for a new frontman.

In the meantime, Morata has scored for Spain during a Nations League draw with Portugal on Thursday night.

And after the game, he was asked about his future.

As cited by Mundo Deportivo, the striker said he has ‘options’ and ‘preferences’ heading into the summer.

He said: “It does not depend on me. I am calm, because, thank God, I have my wife and my children who follow me wherever I have to go.

“Yes, it is true that there are preferences that one has, but in the end I have enough options.

“I have that luck too. In the end, it doesn’t depend on me. The only thing I can do is work here very hard and then vacation.”

Morata has bounced around in recent years, having a loan spell and a permanent spell at Atletico Madrid, but never playing a single league game in the latter.

The two-year loan stint is also his second spell with Juventus, and he has scored 20 goals in 67 league games.

But the Spaniard is still likely to be searching for a new club, and it will be interesting to see where he rocks up.

Chelsea are the only of his former clubs he hasn’t had two spells with, but it’s the red corner of London where he is most likely to end up this summer.