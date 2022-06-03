There seems to be a transfer scramble brewing in the Premier League.

Clubs up and down the top flight are searching for additions, and it feels as though some significant money could be spent this summer.

That’s particularly true at the top of the table, where an intense battle could be about to take place.

That’s because West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen is attracting a tonne of interest.

According to 90min, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested, while Newcastle United and Liverpool are also being linked.

West Ham are said to have no interest in selling Bowen this summer, keen to continue their successful period under David Moyes.

MORE: Real Madrid announce Rudiger signing

The Hammers are said to be willing to offer Bowen a significant new contract, but he is already tied down until 2025.

If they do have to sell, West Ham will likely set a huge price tag for Bowen, and they have already shown their resolve by keeping hold of Declan Rice over recent years.