Arsenal confirm the departure of Lacazette after five years with club

Arsenal have confirmed that club captain Alexandre Lacazette will leave the club after spending the last five years with the Gunners.

It was expected for a long while now that the Frenchman would leave North London as his contract approaches its expiration date this summer but it is now official with the club posting a thank you message on its website.

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta stated about the 31-year-old: “Laca has been a fantastic player for us.

“He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players.

“His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness.”

Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon in July 2017 and went on to make 206 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring 71 goals. The Frenchman has been a very good player during his five years at the club and was rewarded by being made club captain during this season.

The 31-year-old is now set to return to his hometown club, Lyon, which is imminent according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman came through the French side’s academy and went on to play 203 times for the club in Ligue 1. That is now set to increase from next season, where Lacazette will be hoping to get his new side back into the European places.