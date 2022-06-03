Arsenal have been offered the chance to beat North London rivals Tottenham to the signing of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Lenglet looks set to leave the Spanish giants this summer, with The Times reporting that Tottenham have already held talks to sign the French defender.

However, Tottenham aren’t the only club to be offered the chance to sign Lenglet, with the report also stating that Arsenal are the latest club to be given the opportunity to sign him on loan.

Tottenham or Arsenal?

Tottenham may be the more attractive prospect for Lenglet, due to Antonio Conte being desperate for a defender this window. Despite the improved performances of Eric Dier and Ben Davies this season, there’s no doubt Conte will want to upgrade, especially with the Champions League round the corner.

Arsenal seem to have their centre-back partnership set for many years to come. Ben White and Gabriel are still both relatively young, especially for central defenders, so it could be difficult for Lenglet to break into the team, and Mikel Arteta may not want to disrupt the current connection they have.

Tottenham can also offer Lenglet Champions League football next season, so Arsenal’s efforts to sign him may be met with rejection.