Arsenal have had a bid in the region of €40m rejected for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Arsenal recently announced the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, who will be leaving the club on a free transfer this summer. Therefore, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to sign a striker in the current transfer window, or he will be left with just one recognised number nine in Eddie Nketiah.

One man Arteta has been chasing in Scamacca, a towering striker playing in Italy. The 23-year-old managed 16 league goals last season, and his performances earned him a call up to the national team.

Will Arsenal struggle to attract players?

Now, a report from Alfredo Pedulla has claimed Arsenal have had a €40m bid rejected for Scamacca, and the Italian forward is waiting for an offer from his home country.

Arteta may now have to look elsewhere for striker reinforcements, and it has to be a priority position this summer. With Lacazette moving on, and Nketiah struggling in front of goal last season, Arteta will be wanting to add goals to his side, however, after missing out on the Champions League, it will be increasingly difficult to attract elite-level strikers