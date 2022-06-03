Arsenal are set for a busy transfer window this summer, as Mikel Arteta attempts to reshuffle his pack to get the club back in the Champions League.

After narrowly missing out to rivals Tottenham on the final day, there’s no doubt Arsenal need reinforcements this summer. Despite having Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney as left-backs in the squad, the position caused headaches for Arteta last season, with the latter spending a lot of time on the treatment table.

This could be an area in which Arsenal want to strengthen this summer, and according to Fichajes, Arsenal are showing an interest in Alejandro Grimaldo. The Spanish left-back loves to get forward, and enjoyed his best season in terms of goals, finding the net five times in the league for Benfica.

Arsenal will have to compete with Barcelona for his signature, however, and the Spanish giants may hold an advantage over Arsenal.

Grimaldo spent some time in the Barcelona academy and was of course born in Spain. Also, with Jordi Alba ageing, Grimaldo has an excellent chance of replacing his fellow Spaniard and becoming Barcelona’s left-back for years to come.

Despite Tierney’s injury troubles, he’s still one of the best left-backs in the league, so if he manages to stay fit then Grimaldo may find it difficult to break into the team.