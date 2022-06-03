Aston Villa star could leave following the signing of Kamara with Italian giants interested

Roma have contacted Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz, over a move this summer with the Brazilian said to be one of Jose Mourinho’s main targets.

This is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Roma are the club showing the most interest in signing the 24-year-old and have already contacted both Aston Villa and the player.

Villa are open to a move following the recent signing of Boubacar Kamara from Marseille and with Luiz’s contract expiring next summer this would entice the Birmingham club to sell and gain some cash for other signings during the upcoming window.

Luiz would be joining an exciting project in Roma, who are trying to build something special under the stewardship of the legendary of Jose Mourinho. The Giallorossi are fresh off the back of winning the Europa Conference League and will now look to break into the top 4 in Italy, which is a very difficult task to achieve.

The Aston Villa midfielder would be the first piece of the puzzle in achieving that goal and the signing of the 24-year-old would set Roma back around €40million reports Todofichajes, although the move could be closed at a significantly lower figure.