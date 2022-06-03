Barcelona have identified Romelu Lukaku as a potential summer transfer target, if they miss out on Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lukaku re-joined Chelsea last summer, but the return to his former club hasn’t gone as planned so far. The Belgian striker has struggled in front of goal this season, and Thomas Tuchel could be looking to move him on in this current transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Metro), Barcelona will consider making a move for Lukaku this summer, if they fail to sign Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski.

The Polish international has expressed his desire to leave the German giants in recent months and appears to be one of Xavi Hernandez’s favoured targets.

Lukaku’s days at Chelsea could be numbered.

Lukaku has struggled in the Premier League at times, especially during his spell at Manchester United. However, it doesn’t appear to be the style of play in England that is his problem, as his spells with West Brom and Everton were a success.

A fresh start for Lukaku could be necessary, as he’s clearly having a hard time at Stamford Bridge. The 28-year-old only started 16 league games this season, with Tuchel often preferring Timo Werner or Kai Havertz in attack.