Barcelona have now officially released their new kit for next season.

It’s that time of year when clubs around Europe and beyond release their new threads for the new season.

These days, many clubs have a first, second, third, fourth and who knows how many kits, but none is more important than the homestrip.

And Barca’s new home kit is a little strange, moving away from their two traditional colours.

The Blaugrana will have three stripes and a block shoulder colour, with navy returning following an appearance in the early 2000s.

The shorts and socks are also navy, and the kit is likely to split opinion among Barca fans, especially those who prefer tradition.

The new kit also features Barca’s new sponsor, Spotify, who will also have their name featured on Camp Nou from next season.

Barcelona are revamping Camp Nou over the coming years, and Spotify have paid huge amounts of money for the sponsorship of the shirt and stadium.

The new Barça kit for the 2022/23 season! ?? pic.twitter.com/pxdGT8h3pU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2022

