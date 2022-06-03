Barcelona are still no closer to agreeing a deal to keep Gavi around long term.

The midfielder is still on course to leave Barca for nothing next summer, with his contract set to expire.

Barca are in a situation where they may have to sell a potentially generational talent this summer to avoid losing him for free.

That is not what they want, keen to agree a new contract sooner rather than laterer.

But they cannot seem to agree one, with Gavi feeling he is worth more than what is being offered by the cash-strapped Blaugrana.

And to his credit, he is proving it, impressing again on Thursday as Spain drew with Portugal, not forgetting, he is still only 17.

But as detailed by Sport, while Gavi would like to stick around and sign a new contract, talks continue to stall.

That will keep clubs around Europe on alert, with Gavi too good a talent to miss out on, if he does become available.