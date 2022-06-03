Barcelona sweating over key new contract amid midfielder’s impressive display

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Barcelona are still no closer to agreeing a deal to keep Gavi around long term.

The midfielder is still on course to leave Barca for nothing next summer, with his contract set to expire.

Barca are in a situation where they may have to sell a potentially generational talent this summer to avoid losing him for free.

That is not what they want, keen to agree a new contract sooner rather than laterer.

But they cannot seem to agree one, with Gavi feeling he is worth more than what is being offered by the cash-strapped Blaugrana.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United dealt blow in hunt for £72m La Liga midfielder
Leeds set to complete second summer signing from RB Salzburg
Fernando Santos explains reasons behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal omission

And to his credit, he is proving it, impressing again on Thursday as Spain drew with Portugal, not forgetting, he is still only 17.

But as detailed by Sport, while Gavi would like to stick around and sign a new contract, talks continue to stall.

That will keep clubs around Europe on alert, with Gavi too good a talent to miss out on, if he does become available.

More Stories FC Barcelona Gavi Liverpool Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.