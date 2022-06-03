Bayern Munich have been urged to complete a deal for two Premier League stars.

The Bundesliga champions are already being backed to complete a deal for Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who is out of contract next yea.

Bayern are the favourites to pull off a deal, with the forward potentially seeking a new challenge.

But Bayern’s business may not end there, especially with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry being heavily linked with moves away.

One striker who could be available this summer is Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku, who could be offloaded after just a year.

The Belgian is said to be unhappy at Stamford Bridge, and Bayern have been urged to pull off a deal for him to fill the potential void from Lewandowski.

“I would sign Romelu Lukaku if a deal was economically feasible,” Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus told BILD.

“Lukaku and Mane for Lewandowski and Gnabry, if Serge were to leave the club – that would have quality and charisma. With this attack, Bayern wouldn’t have to hide from any team.”

MORE: Arsenal and Chelsea locked in transfer battle

Whether Chelsea will be willing to sell Lukaku is another question, but if they can do so without losing money – or at least too much money – they may find the opportunity too good to resist.

Lukaku started well, but he just hasn’t managed to get consistent minutes under Thomas Tuchel.