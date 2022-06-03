Chelsea will face competition from Barcelona to secure the signature of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks, with Sunday World reporting that Chelsea believe the French defender will be plying his trade at Stamford Bridge by the end of the transfer window.

However, a fresh report from Mundo Deportivo believes that Barcelona are now showing an interest in Kounde, as Xavi Hernandez looks to bolster his defence. Barcelona are also considering a move for Kalidou Koulibaly, but could opt for the younger option in Kounde.

This current transfer window is set to be a busy one for Chelsea, after they recently confirmed Todd Boehly completed his £4.25billion purchase of the club. With multiple defenders out of contract, Thomas Tuchel will have to prioritise the signing of a centre-back this summer. Tuchel also sets up in a three-back system, so Chelsea will be needing more defenders than the average team.

However, facing competition from Barcelona could make it difficult for Chelsea to secure Kounde’s signature, especially with the 23-year-old already living in Spain. Making the decision to move to another country can be a daunting prospect for a young player, so Kounde may decide to stay in Spain rather than move to England.