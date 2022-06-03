Chelsea have edge over Spurs in race for RB Leipzig defender

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol this summer but the Bundesliga club will not make it easy for potential suitors of the 20-year-old.

Both English sides are in the market for centre-backs ahead of next season and Gvardiol is one that is present on both London club’s shortlists reports the Daily Mail.

The Croatian international was brought to the attention of everyone after some really impressive displays at EURO 2020 last summer and was picked up by Leipzig where he is contracted until 2026. That contract doesn’t have a buy-out clause reports the Mail and therefore, any bid to secure the centre-back will have to be a big one and with all the elements in play, Chelsea have an edge over Spurs.

During the upcoming window, Chelsea will be looking to recruit at least two centre backs with Antonio Rudiger’s move to Real Madrid confirmed and Andreas Christensen poised to follow him to La Liga and join Barcelona. There are also many others set to follow the pair out the door at Stamford Bridge, which raises funds and will free up space on the wage bill.

The London club also have new owners and they will want to make an impression during their first transfer window and building a solid defence would be a good start. The Blues look set to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde according to the Mail and Gvardiol could partner the Frenchman in Thomas Tuchel’s back three.

As for Spurs, Conte is also in the market for a left-sided centre back and has been linked with many targets so far. The North London club have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet in the last few days according to The Express and Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni is another tipped for a move to Tottenham according to Football.London.

Gvardiol would be a great signing for both teams but it seems that Chelsea have an edge in any potential deal. The Blues have the funds, the space and it looks like Spurs have other targets ahead of the Leipzig man on their list.

This is a race that could get very interesting as RB Leipzig certainly won’t make it easy for the interested parties.