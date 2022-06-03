Exclusive: Chelsea’s new owners planning two major staff changes

Following Roman Abramovich’s recent sale of Chelsea, new owner and American business tycoon Todd Boehly is already planning some significant changes to the club’s staff force.

Abramovich, who was at the club’s helm for nearly two decades, put the Premier League giants up for sale after heavy financial sanctions applied by the UK Government left the Russian billionaire with no choice but to sell up and exit the British market.

However, following weeks of uncertainty, the Blues’ takeover has been completed with a recent club statement confirming that a Boehly-led consortium had finalised an agreement for the five time Premier League winners.

“We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club,” said Boehly.

“We’re all in – 100% — every minute of every match. Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud. Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the Club for the long-term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success. I personally want to thank ministers and officials in the British government, and the Premier League, for all their work in making this happen.”

Ahead of what is expected to be a new and exciting era under the American businessmen, senior club sources have told CaughtOffside that Boehly is planning to shake things up behind the scenes.

We understand that top of the American’s to-do list is to bring in a new CEO and sporting director.

? Senior Premier League sources are expecting Marina Granovskaia to issue a rare formal statement in the near future regarding her position as Chelsea director ? New owners are preparing major staff changes, including new CEO & sporting director, CaughtOffside understands. https://t.co/wukhj5Wo4O — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 3, 2022

Plans to install two new high-profile executives are in their early stages with potential candidates yet to be narrowed down.