Fabrizio Romano reports several English clubs interested in signing Montpellier star

Brighton and Hove Albion Everton FC
Posted by

Montpellier left-winger Stephy Mavididi is a target for several Premier League clubs as the 24-year-old could leave the French club this summer. 

West Ham, Brighton, Southampton, Everton and Marseille have all approached the player’s agent over a move during the upcoming window and although any potential deal is still at the early stages, there is a good chance that Mavididi makes a move to one of the above clubs in the coming weeks reports Fabrizio Romano.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona officially release new three-striped Nike home kit
Host of La Liga clubs interested in signing Man United fan favourite
Kevin De Bruyne expresses his excitement to play with Erling Haaland

Mavididi would be an exciting signing as the winger possesses a lot of quality traits. The Englishman can play in a number of positions and likes to take on players and get shots off.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals and assisted a further three this season for Montpellier across 31 games and at such a young age, he still has the potential to develop further in the Premier League.

The youngster started his career off at Arsenal joining their youth set-up in 2011 but never got the chance to play for the Gunners at senior level. The Englishman has been at Montpellier since 2020 having joined from Juventus and has played 53 times for the French club in Ligue 1.

Mavididi looks set to return to England this summer and which club he chooses remains to be seen.

 

More Stories Stephy Mavididi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.