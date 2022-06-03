Host of La Liga clubs interested in signing Man United fan favourite

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani is the subject of interest for a host of La Liga clubs ahead of a summer move.

The striker will leave Man United upon the expiration of his contract this summer and the Uruguayan’s agent has held talks with Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Sevilla over a move, reports transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 2, 2022

Cavani spend the last two years at United following a move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 and quickly became a fan favourite amongst the Old Trafford faithful, which saw the Uruguayan add another year to his original one year contract. The striker saw his minutes limited this season following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and will now move on from the Manchester club.

During his time with Man United Cavani scored 12 goals across 41 Premier League matches and often displayed signs that the 35-year-old still has life left in him.

The fact that all the Spanish clubs interested in the striker are big clubs, shows just how people within the football community still view the former PSG man. A move to Spain is a great next step for Cavani and there is no doubt that the forward can contribute something to the clubs interested, who will be gaining a top professional for free.