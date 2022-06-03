Journalist gives exciting verdict on Arsenal’s chances of signing UCL winner

Despite missing out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Arsenal remains ambitious when it comes to potential new signings.

However, according to a recent report from German journalist Christian Falk, although the Gunners are interested in re-signing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, their failure to finish in the Premier League’s top-four may push a potential deal back until next summer.

TRUE? @Arsenal are interested in Serge Gnabry. Gnabry can also imagine a comeback with the Gunners. After missing the Champions League, this is financially unrealistic this summer. next chance: 2023 when Gnabry is a free agent @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/kdwjEyqjji — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 25, 2022

Gnabry, 26, left Arsenal on a permanent deal back in 2016.

After joining Werder Bremen and then later Bayern Munich, the 26-year-old’s career has gone from strength to strength.

Widely regarded as one of the most effective wingers currently playing in Europe, Gnabry’s important contributions to the Bavarians have helped guide them to 12 major trophies, including the 2019-20 Champions League.

Serge Gnabry to Arsenal?

However, with just 12-months left on his deal and no signs, yet, of renewal, this summer is certainly going to be pivotal in the German attacker’s career.

Not only that but with Liverpool winger Sadio Mane reportedly on the verge of leaving Anfield in favour of a switch to the Allianz Arena, Gnabry could very well find himself further back in manager Julian Nagelsmann’s pecking order.

Speaking about the possibility of seeing Gnabry back in the Premier League and playing at the Emirates for the second time in his illustrious career, Express journalist Ryan Taylor, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I think it’s a realistic [signing]. At the moment there’s nothing concrete to it, but it’s definitely a realistic possibility, especially with Mane likely to join Bayern Munich, which would hamper Gnabry’s chances of game-time slightly more.

“It’s gone a bit stagnant for him since he started really well when he returned and won the Champions League.”

Since joining Bayern Munich in 2017, Gnabry has gone on to feature in 171 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 104 goals along the way.