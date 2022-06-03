Kevin De Bruyne expresses his excitement to play with Erling Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne has expressed his excitement to play with Manchester City’s latest signing Erling Haaland in an interview with a Belgian news outlet.

Man City reached an agreement with the player before activating the 21-year-old’s £51million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract last month reports Sky Sports and the Norwegian is set to join up with Pep Guardiola’s squad over the summer.

Haaland is one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football and has netted 85 times in 88 appearances for Dortmund during two-and-a-half years there. This season the striker bagged 29 goals in 30 games despite being plagued by injuries and at just 21, the new Man City player has the potential to be an all-time great.

Speaking to HLN, Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne spoke about the latest City acquisition, saying: “Erling Haaland is a top striker. His move should help us to grow as a team.

“Everybody expects a lot. They’ve always been looking for a number 9, but I think it’ll be good to have that striker that maybe scores 20-25 goals a season.”

When asked whether Haaland could help up his numbers, the Belgium international said: “Maybe (Haaland’s arrival might help me too). There have been years that I have more assists (than this season).

“But my chance creation and other things have remained consistent. Numbers are a part of football but they never tell you the full story.”

Man City fans will be very excited to see the pair linking up at the Etihad next season and the potential the partnership possesses is frightening. Guardiola’s side are expected to achieve big things during the next campaign and Haaland’s goals will have a big role to play in that.