Leeds defender set to tell Orta he wants to leave

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is set to hold talks with the club regarding his future.

Cresswell has featured very little for Leeds over the past few years, but did manage four appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Leeds defender confirmed in an interview that a loan move could be on the cards ahead of next season, and he is set to begin discussions with the club, as relayed by LeedsLive.

The youngster may not be ready for the Premier League as of yet, so a temporary move to gain some experience could be key for his development.