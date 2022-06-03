Leeds set to complete second summer signing from RB Salzburg

Leeds United have agreed personal terms with RB Salzburg right-back Rasmus Kristensen as they close in on their second summer signing from the Austrian club.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Leeds have had a contract offer accepted by Kristensen and are increasingly confident of completing the deal in the coming weeks.

The signing of the 24-year-old will be the Premier League side’s second of the summer after already doing a deal with RB Salzburg for midfielder, Brenden Aaronson, who joined the Yorkshire club for a fee of €29million ahead of next season reported Sky Sports.

Leeds were said to be prioritising the signing of a senior right-back this summer who can compete with Luke Ayling for a starting spot next season and have now got that in Kristensen.

Lee Wingate of The Other Bundesliga podcast, which focuses on the Austrian top flight, told BBC Radio Leeds that the defender is “one of the standout players in the league” and “the best defender in the [Austrian] league.”

The right-back scored 10 goals and assisted a further eight throughout the last campaign for Salzburg, which is an impressive output for a defender. The Danish international will set Leeds back around £9million according to Football Insider and will reunite with his old boss, Jesse Marsch, at Elland Road next season.