Leeds are looking to improve their academy squads this transfer window, with West Ham star Sonny Perkins on their watchlist.

Perkins is highly-rated in the West Ham academy and was given his first-team debut by David Moyes last season. The 18-year-old managed 10 goals in 20 Premier League 2 games, which led to Moyes giving Perkins an opportunity during West Ham’s European run.

According to The Athletic, Leeds United are hoping to bring Perkins to Yorkshire this summer, as they continue to build their squad after a disappointing season.

Selling Perkins to a Premier League rival seems unlikely for West Ham, especially a player that Moyes rates highly enough to give a first-team chance at such a young age.

Unless Leeds are planning to pay a hefty fee for the attacking midfielder, it would be difficult to prise him away from West Ham.

Jesse Marsch has already brought in Brendan Aaronson, 21, from RB Salzburg so far this summer, so it’s clear to see the pathway Leeds’ recruitment team are going down ahead of next season.