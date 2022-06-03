Liverpool are already said to be pressing ahead in a bid to land a Sadio Mane replacement.

The Reds face losing one of their most influential players this summer, with Mane in a contract bind.

The winger is out of contract in 2023, and he is likely to be sold if a new contract can’t be agreed.

The likes of Bayern Munich have been linked, and interestingly, Liverpool are already looking at a Bayern star to replace Mane, in case he does go.

According to Anfield Watch, the Reds are already in talks with Serge Gnabry ahead of a possible transfer.

Interestingly, Gnabry is in the same situation as Mane, contractually speaking, and he could well leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Perhaps there could be a swap deal on the table, but the likes of Real Madrid and PSG have also been linked with Mane.

As far as Gnabry is concerned, it’s reported he could be available on a cut-price fee of around £34million.