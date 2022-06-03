Man United agree to allow two defenders to leave Old Trafford this summer

Manchester United are set to offload at least two defenders during this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Red Devils have made a decision to part ways with both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave Manchester United this summer – decision made. ? #MUFC Diogo Dalot’s expected to stay at Manchester United this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has chances to leave waiting for new proposals – as reported yesterday ???? https://t.co/jR5OIDxbay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2022

This news is unlikely to come as a major shock to the United faithful.

Both centre-backs have barely featured in recent seasons and with new manager Erik Ten Hag set to oversee a major rebuild, this summer has the potential to see multiple incomings, as well as outgoings, at Old Trafford.

MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal and Chelsea in talks to sign Eredivisie star with double figure goals and assists

Although where the pair could end up moving to has not yet been reported, it wouldn’t be surprising to see either defender move away from England.

Bailly, especially, has suffered from injuries throughout his time in the English Premier League. Probably wise to sound out a move to a league that is not as fast-paced and physical, the Ivorian centre-back will be hoping that wherever he ends up, he can reignite his stagnating career once and for all.