Man United dealt blow in hunt for £72m La Liga midfielder

Manchester United are in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

The Red Devils, led by Dutch tactician Erik Ten Hag, are looking to use this summer transfer window as the perfect opportunity to transform the playing squad.

Working within the financial constraints of the club, as well as targeting multiple players, this summer window will be a huge challenge for both Ten Hag and director John Murtough.

One player believed to be high up on Ten Hag’s wishlist though, is former Ajax midfielder, De Jong.

The pair have experience working with one another following their time together at Ajax.

Confirming that the 20-time league winners have upped their efforts to sign the 25year-old, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano revealed the current situation and suggested Barcelona will only part with the midfielder for a fee of £72m (€85m).

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. ? #MUFC De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football – Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

However, despite the exciting links, Barcelona vice president Edouard Romeu has broken the club’s silence.

In a potential hammer blow to Ten Hag’s Man United, Romeu, who spoke to reporters recently, as quoted by MEN, said: “We have not budgeted for the sale of players.

“Frankie de Jong? If he leaves, it’s a technical decision, not an economic one. But I repeat, we have planned no departure.”