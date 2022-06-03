Manchester United recently appointed Erik ten Hag as their manager ahead of the upcoming season, and he could turn to his former club for reinforcements.

One of those men is Jurrien Timber, who was part of Ten Hag’s title-winning Ajax side last season. According to The Guardian, Manchester United have held talks with Timber, as Ten Hag looks to bolster his defence after the Manchester club failed to perform in the Premier League last season.

However, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf have now claimed Ajax believe they will be able to keep hold of the 20-year-old this summer. The report claims the Dutch club believe is showing signs of wanting to stay at Ajax, rather than seek a move.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot both failed to cement a place in the Manchester United team this season, and the duo often rotated with each other throughout the campaign.

Ten Hag will undoubtedly be looking for a right-back to take the position and make it their own, and Timber could be the man to do just that.

The Dutch defender has become accustomed to Ten Hag’s system during his time with Ajax, so it shouldn’t take him too long to adapt to his demands. There are of course concerns Timber will find it difficult to adapt to the league, but the 20-year-old has plenty of time to fulfil his potential.