Manchester United could be set to get their wish over full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka has not had it easy at Old Trafford since his arrival from Crystal Palace in 2019.

The full-back joined United on a £50million deal, but he has failed to land a permanent starting spot.

And while he has racked up 26 appearances across all competitions, he looks to have  lost his battle with Diogo Dalot at right-back.

And that has led to reports that United will sell Wan-Bissaka this summer, with Erik ten Hag likely to improve his squad significantly.

According to London News, Wan-Bissaka’s former club Crystal Palace are weighing up a move.

It’s reported the Eagles would prefer a loan move this season, and United may feel the same, given a sale would require them to lose huge amounts this summer.

Wan-Bissaka is still only 24 years of age, so there is hope he can go out, impress on loan, and either come back or be sold for a higher fee.

