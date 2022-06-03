Manchester United receive boost in pursuit of Dutch star

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma had an excellent season at Villarreal, playing a crucial role in their impressive Champions League run.

According to the Daily Express, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Danjuma, and they’ve now received a boost in their pursuit of the winger.

The report also claims that Newcastle have pulled out of the race to sign Danjuma, leaving Manchester United and Liverpool with a clear run at the 25-year-old.

Danjuma could be a perfect fit for both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Danjuma managed 16 goals in all competitions last season, but it’s his versatility which could be the most attractive trait to Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman can operate as a winger but spent a large proportion of last season playing through the middle. Liverpool often play without a natural centre-forward, so Danjuma could be utilised in this position, as well as offering cover out wide.

Manchester United’s wingers have failed to live up to expectations this season, with none of Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho, or Marcus Rashford nailing a guaranteed slot in the team.

Danjuma would be able to provide cover for Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as rival the aforementioned trio in a wide position.