Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea recently won his fourth Players’ Player of the Year award since joining the club.

After an extremely disappointing season, it was difficult to make a strong case for any Manchester United player to win any award.

De Gea saved the club on occasions with pivotal saves and his leadership, and the Spanish goalkeeper was rewarded with the Players’ Player of the Year award, as seen in the tweet below.

? The award for our 2021/22 Players' Player of the Year goes to… 1? @D_DeGea! ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 3, 2022

However, although the goalkeeper isn’t always the sole part of the issue when conceding goals, they have to take a portion of the responsibility. This season, Manchester United conceded 57 goals, a record high for the club in the Premier League.

De Gea also only kept eight clean sheets, some worrying statistics for United fans.

Now, De Gea winning the award despite conceding a significant amount of goals isn’t the issue, but the fact he beat others to the accolade despite United shipping so many.

De Gea performed exceptionally at times, but it was far from his best season in a Manchester United shirt, so the major concern is how many players underperformed at Old Trafford this season.

Erik ten Hag has a monumental task on his hands this summer.