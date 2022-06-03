Mauricio Pochettino and Marcelo Bielsa could be on course to join same La Liga club

Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite candidate to take over the managerial role at Athletic Club with the Argentine facing the sack at his current side PSG.

The Argentine hasn’t lived up to expectations in Paris and after a poor season in which PSG were dumped out of the Champions League in the last 16 phase and performed poorly in Ligue 1 on a regular basis, the former Spurs boss is set to be sacked before the new season begins.

With his reputation diminished after taking a big hit in Paris, Pochettino now needs to work his way back up the ladder and a door recently opened up for the 50-year-old at one of Spain’s biggest clubs, Athletic Club.

The Basque club recently lost their manager, Marcelino, after the Spaniard stepped down from his role after just one full season in charge and now the La Liga side have their eyes set on bringing in Pochettino reports Todofichajes.

As well as this, Athletic Club are also exploring the possibility of recruiting former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa to their sports management team. The 66-year-old managed Los Leones between 2011-2013 and could be set to join Pochettino at the club.

It would be incredible to see the two Argentines involved at such a special club like Athletic Club and should the two former Newell’s Old Boys men join the La Liga side, many would be intrigued by how they take the Basque side forward.