New club enters the race for Mane and its not good news for Bayern and PSG

Bayern Munich and PSG are said to be the two clubs chasing the signature of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane but Real Madrid have now entered the race.

The Liverpool star is set to leave this summer as the 30-year-old’s contract expires next year, which will allow the Reds to make a bit of money off the Senegalese international.

Bayern Munich have been the club heavily linked with Mane but in recent days PSG have also been said to have joined the race according to BILD. The Paris based club has the ability to outbid the German champions and also offer the Liverpool forward more money but now they have got problems as one of Europe’s powerhouses could trump them in terms of prestige.

This comes in the form of Real Madrid, who have contacted the agent of Mane reports Todofichajes and have let him know about their interest in signing the forward. The Senegalese international is a long-term target for Los Blancos and having missed out on Kylian Mbappe, this could be the short-term fix they require.

This is a game-changer in the race for the Senegalese as the La Liga giant’s prestige is often hard to turn down. According to the report, Mane has now given priority to the Spanish giants and all that is missing is for Real Madrid to convince Liverpool to part ways with the star in a move that could cost up to €40million.