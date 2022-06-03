Newcastle ready to battle with AC Milan over 22-year-old defender

Newcastle United are set to battle it out with Serie A champions AC Milan for the signature of Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

Newcastle have been interested in the Dutch defender ever since their takeover went through and sought out the 22-year-old when looking at centre-back options back in January but failed to land any of their primary targets.

Now according to 90min, the Magpies are ready to make a significant push to sign Botman this summer, but the Premier League side face fierce competition from AC Milan and the Serie A champions are ready to move forward with their interest after their own takeover was agreed earlier this week.

Milan will be looking to kick on from their recent title success and can offer the 22-year-old Champions League football over the Premier League outfit’s new project.

Botman is one of Europe’s best young defenders and it is a surprise more clubs aren’t in the race for the centre-back’s signature. The Dutch star has been at Lille since 2020 and played a major role in their Ligue 1 title win during the 2020/21 season.

The 22-year-old is ready to take the next step in his career but whether that is in England or Italy will be seen over the course of the upcoming transfer window.