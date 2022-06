Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson hasn’t been impressed by what Emerson Royal has offered so far for Tottenham.

Merson says the Brazil international has been a disappointment under Antonio Conte and he thought the 23-year-old would be much better.

“This might be a bit of a harsh one, but I thought Emerson Royal was going to be better than he was.

“He played every week under Antonio Conte, but he never managed to meet expectations in the Premier League.” – finished Merson for SportSkeeda.