Reims president Jean-Pierre Callot has hinted striker Hugo Ekitike is very close to joining Newcastle.

The 19-year-old has been strongly linked with Newcastle for past two transfer windows and it looks likely the saga will end soon with striker joining Tyneside club.

“Today, (the interest) is very concrete. And, on the table, there is one (offer) that suits us very well. An offer which, in my view, is interesting for the player and it is now up to him to make his choice,” Caillot said for France Bleu.

“From now on, it is his advisers who must move forward on this situation. And if at the time of speaking this is not done, it is because his advisers have not yet wished to move forward with this club.

“We remain discreet but hey… it’s an English club,” Caillot adds. “So we understand which club we’re talking about.

“Let me be clear; For 20 million euros, Hugo Ekitike will not leave. Today, the value of the player with all that we can detect in his potential, must be between 30 and 40 million euros.”

Newcastle agreed a deal with Reims for Ekitike in January too but player decided to continue the season in France and now he is weighing option about next season.