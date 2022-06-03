Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson believes Victor Orta will look to sign Huddersfield star Lewis O’Brien this summer.

Huddersfield star has been highly coveted this season as he helped The Terriers reach Championship play-off final, only to lose to Nottingham Forest.

O’Brien will be looking for Premier League football after spending a fine season at John Smith stadium.

Robinson said: “He’s a top player and Leeds were obviously interested before.



“He’s probably on Victor Orta’s list to be recruited because regardless of who the manager is, the link between the player and the club doesn’t go away.

“There’ll be a list of clubs looking for a Lewis O’Brien – Leeds won’t be the only ones.” – finished Robinson for MOT Leeds News

Leeds have already completed the signing of Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg and Orta will be looking to improve the team for next season after they survived a narrow relegation battle which went to final day of the season.