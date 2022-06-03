Ronaldo opens up on Erik Ten Hag and drops major hint on Man United future

Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Despite the 20-time league winners failing to qualify for the Champions League, the Portuguese superstar, who rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus last summer, could be set for another season at Old Trafford.

With Ten Hag now set to oversee a major rebuild, this summer’s transfer window is expected to see multiple incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford.

However, judging by his most recent comments, one player who looks like he could be part of the club’s set-up again next season is 37-year-old Ronaldo.

Speaking about Ten Hag’s arrival in a recent interview with the club, as quoted by MEN, the former Juventus and Real Madrid attacker said: “I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he’s an experienced coach but we need to give him time and things need to change the way he wants.

“I hope we have success of course because if you have success all of Manchester are going to have success as well. So I wish him the best.”

Going on to address his feelings ahead of next season, the Portugal international urged supporters to ‘believe’ the side can bring major silverware back to the club – hinting that he will see out the remainder of his Man United contract.

“We are happy and excited, not only the players but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let’s believe that next year we’re going to win trophies,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner added.

“I was happy of course, to be back in a club that really raised my career so it was unbelievable, the feeling when I came back again, it was nice to feel the supporters, the happiness of them was great. I was and still am very happy to be here.”