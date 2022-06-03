Sky Sports man says Newcastle star could leave just six months after joining the club

Sky Sports journalist Pete Graves has claimed Newcastle could look to sell one of their January transfer window recruits.

Despite only signing less than six months ago, Graves believes Chris Wood’s future at the club is far from certain.

““If they’ve managed to sign two strikers, do they loan him out for a year to another Premier League club who they don’t consider to be a rival? Or do they keep him there as an option? It’d be fascinating to see what happens, but I don’t think his future at St James’ Park next season will be guaranteed, depending on who they sign,” said Graves.

The New Zealand international struggled in front of goal during the second half of the Premier League season, and Eddie Howe could look to seek reinforcements heading into the new season.