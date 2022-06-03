Some incredibly worrying news coming out on Friday afternoon.

According to a recent report from Jovem Pan Esporte, Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has been shot at while on a recent visit to Brazil.

URGENTE! Assessoria e empresário do jogador EMERSON ROYAL, brasileiro que joga no Tottenham, confirmam que atleta SOBREVIVEU a uma troca de tiros em tentativa de ASSALTO em Americana, interior de São Paulo pic.twitter.com/zFKqkS6JiN — Jovem Pan Esportes (@JovemPanEsporte) June 3, 2022

The South American full-back is believed to have been caught up in an assault in Sao Paulo which resulted in a firearm being fired.

Thankfully though, the report adds that the player has survived the incident and come away unharmed.

The shock report will come as a massive worry to clubs and serve as a timely reminder that football can do more to protect players.

A further report from O Liberal claims the former Barcelona defender was targetted by an armed robber after leaving a nightclub in Sao Paulo in the early hours of Friday morning, local time.

The defender is believed to have agreed to take photos with some fans while a nearby security guard was then approached and asked to remove valuable belongings.

Royal’s security guard was an off-duty police officer and when he responded to the robbery, reacted instinctively which was when gunshots were fired.

In total, approximately 20 shots were heard, with at least one bullet hitting the robber in the back. He was consequently transported to a nearby hospital.

In relation to Friday’s news, we are incredibly relieved to learn Tottenham Hotspur’s Royal has managed to come away unscathed.

This is a breaking story, we will bring you more as we get it.