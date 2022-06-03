Stuart Pearce says players shouldn’t be able to switch allegiances once they have played for one national team at any point in career.

Declan Rice was one of many players who changed his national team. The 23-year-old was capped three times by Ireland before switching to England national team in 2019.

England star was linked with Ireland via his grandparents but himself was born and raised in London.

Talking on talkSPORT on Friday, when asked whether Rice should never have played for England, Pearce said: “Yes, although it’s not a statement about Declan.

“As soon as you wear a national shirt for a country, you cannot change allegiance.

“It’s wrong, You should not be able to chop, change and play for another nation.”

Rice has been one of the standout players for England, already making 28 appearances for the national team and representing the team at Euro 2020.