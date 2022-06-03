Thiago wins Champions League Goal of the Tournament for beautiful strike vs Porto

Liverpool’s Thiago has won the Champions League Goal of the Tournament for his incredible strike against Porto. 

The game between Liverpool and the Portuguese champions took place in the group stages of the competition and the Reds were victorious with a 2-0 at Anfield thanks to a beautifully hit strike from midfielder Thiago and a goal from Salah.

It was Thiago’s goal, however, that had the football purists purring as the Spaniard hit the ball with glorious technique and the purity of the strike meant it never touched the ground before hitting the net.

The Liverpool man bet the likes of Messi, Benzema, Mbappe and Lewandowski to the award, which is a nice feather in the 31-year-old’s cap.

