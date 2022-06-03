Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe scored an emphatic half-volley for England U21s.

Smith-Rowe may count himself unlucky not to have been called up to the latest England senior squad, but he’s certainly given Gareth Southgate something to think about with his well-taken goal.

The Arsenal man latched onto a rebound just inside the box, powering the ball into the top corner.

Pictures below taken from the English FA.

Smith-Rowe is unfortunate that the England senior squad has an array of talent in a similar position to himself, but all he can do is perform for the youth sides and prove to Southgate that he deserves a chance.