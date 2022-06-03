Video: Arsenal star Emile Smith-Rowe scores emphatic half-volley for England U21s

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe scored an emphatic half-volley for England U21s.

Smith-Rowe may count himself unlucky not to have been called up to the latest England senior squad, but he’s certainly given Gareth Southgate something to think about with his well-taken goal.

The Arsenal man latched onto a rebound just inside the box, powering the ball into the top corner.

Pictures below taken from the English FA.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds showing an interest in West Ham star
Arsenal offered chance to sign Barcelona star despite holding talks with Spurs
Stuart Pearce not happy with Declan Rice switching allegiances

Smith-Rowe is unfortunate that the England senior squad has an array of talent in a similar position to himself, but all he can do is perform for the youth sides and prove to Southgate that he deserves a chance.

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.