Reports have been circulating regarding the future of Liverpool winger Sadio Mane, and Fabrizio Romano confirmed he wants to leave the club.

Now, Mane has spoken out in an interview during his time on international duty with Senegal.

??? Sadio Mané in a press conference: “Isn't it 60 to 70% of Senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We'll see soon. » No mistranslation apparently, the quote was REAL

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the English translation below, with Mane hinting he will follow the wishes of his fellow countrymen.

Sadió Mané tells @Mansour_Loum: “60%-70% of Senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will soon see”. ??? #LFC Mané has already decided his future as reported one week ago: he wants to leave the club this summer. pic.twitter.com/OpOepcAHJp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2022

As the days go on after the Champions League final, it seems increasingly likely Liverpool fans won’t be seeing Mane at Anfield next season, at least not playing for the home team, anyway.