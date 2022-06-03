Video: Sadio Mane speaks out on Liverpool future in press conference

Reports have been circulating regarding the future of Liverpool winger Sadio Mane, and Fabrizio Romano confirmed he wants to leave the club.

Now, Mane has spoken out in an interview during his time on international duty with Senegal.

Pictures below from DA TV.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the English translation below, with Mane hinting he will follow the wishes of his fellow countrymen.

As the days go on after the Champions League final, it seems increasingly likely Liverpool fans won’t be seeing Mane at Anfield next season, at least not playing for the home team, anyway.

