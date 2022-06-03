Video: Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn scores long-range stunner

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn scored a stunning goal whilst on international duty for Holland.

Netherlands travelled to Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night, and Bergwijn opened the scoring for the away side. Bergwijn picked up the ball from range before curling the ball past Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, leaving him with no chance.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Ajax have recently submitted a bid for the Tottenham winger.

Pictures below from Premier Sports and Virgin Media Sport.

After seeing that wonder strike, Tottenham may be swiftly rejecting the recent offer from Ajax for their Dutch winger.

 

 

